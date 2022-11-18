Who's Playing
Indiana @ Michigan State
Current Records: Indiana 3-7; Michigan State 5-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
The day started off rough for IU last week, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 56-14 bruising that they suffered against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Dexter Williams II, who passed for two TDs and 107 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 46 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, but they still walked away with a 27-21 win. MSU QB Payton Thorne was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 256 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground.
IU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Michigan State's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 3-7. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Michigan State have won three out of their last seven games against Indiana.
- Oct 16, 2021 - Michigan State 0 vs. Indiana 0
- Nov 14, 2020 - Indiana 24 vs. Michigan State 0
- Sep 28, 2019 - Indiana 0 vs. Michigan State 0
- Sep 22, 2018 - Michigan State 35 vs. Indiana 21
- Oct 21, 2017 - Michigan State 17 vs. Indiana 9
- Oct 01, 2016 - Indiana 24 vs. Michigan State 21
- Oct 24, 2015 - Michigan State 52 vs. Indiana 26