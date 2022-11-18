Who's Playing

Indiana @ Michigan State

Current Records: Indiana 3-7; Michigan State 5-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

The day started off rough for IU last week, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 56-14 bruising that they suffered against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Dexter Williams II, who passed for two TDs and 107 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 46 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, but they still walked away with a 27-21 win. MSU QB Payton Thorne was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 256 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground.

IU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Michigan State's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 3-7. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last seven games against Indiana.