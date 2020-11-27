Who's Playing

No. 11 Northwestern @ Michigan State

Current Records: Northwestern 5-0; Michigan State 1-3

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. MSU and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Northwestern will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

MSU has to be hurting after a devastating 24 to nothing defeat at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24 to nothing by the third quarter. QB Payton Thorne wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU and threw one interception with only 5.5 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had a touchdown and change to spare in a 17-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Wildcats, but they got scores from WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and TE Charlie Mangieri.

Northwestern's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. DB Brandon Joseph picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Spartans have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. Currently 1-3 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Northwestern is 4-0-1 ATS.

MSU is now 1-3 while the Wildcats sit at 5-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only one on the season. To make matters even worse for MSU, Northwestern ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. We'll see if Northwestern's defense can keep the Spartans' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Michigan State.