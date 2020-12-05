Who's Playing

No. 4 Ohio State @ Michigan State

Current Records: Ohio State 4-0; Michigan State 2-3

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans haven't won a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes since Nov. 21 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Spartans will stay at home another week and welcome OSU at noon ET Dec. 5 at Spartan Stadium. MSU is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Northwestern Wildcats last week, winning 29-20. MSU QB Rocky Lombardi did work as he passed for two TDs and 167 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 65 yards on the ground. Lombardi's performance made up for a slower contest against the Indiana Hoosiers three weeks ago.

MSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Northwestern's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times total. Leading the way was DE Drew Beesley and his two sacks. Beesley now has three sacks through five games.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes beat IU 42-35 two weeks ago. OSU's RB Master Teague III was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 169 yards on 26 carries.

OSU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. CB Shaun Wade picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

MSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought MSU up to 2-3 and the Buckeyes to 4-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only one on the season. To make matters even worse for MSU, OSU ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 535.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last five games against Michigan State.