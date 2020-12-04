Who's Playing

No. 4 Ohio State @ Michigan State

Current Records: Ohio State 4-0; Michigan State 2-3

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 21 of 2015. MSU will stay at home another week and welcome OSU at noon ET Dec. 5 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

MSU beat the Northwestern Wildcats 29-20 last week. MSU QB Rocky Lombardi did work as he passed for two TDs and 167 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 65 yards on the ground. Lombardi had some trouble finding his footing against the Indiana Hoosiers three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

MSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Northwestern's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times total. Leading the way was DE Drew Beesley and his two sacks. Beesley now has three sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes picked up a 42-35 win over IU two weeks ago. RB Master Teague III had a stellar game for OSU as he rushed for two TDs and 169 yards on 26 carries.

OSU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. CB Shaun Wade picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

MSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought MSU up to 2-3 and the Buckeyes to 4-0. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Spartans are fifth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only one on the season. To make matters even worse for MSU, OSU enters the game with 535.3 yards per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last five games against Michigan State.