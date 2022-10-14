Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Michigan State

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-3; Michigan State 2-4

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. MSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

MSU was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-20 walloping at the Ohio State Buckeyes' hands. MSU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-13. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Montorie Foster, WR Jayden Reed, and CB Charles Brantley.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Northwestern Wildcats 42-7 on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing. The Badgers relied on the efforts of QB Graham Mertz, who passed for five TDs and 299 yards on 29 attempts, and WR Chimere Dike, who caught ten passes for three TDs and 185 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mertz's 52-yard TD bomb to Dike in the second quarter.

The Spartans were pulverized by Wisconsin 38 to nothing when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Maybe MSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wisconsin have won both of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last eight years.