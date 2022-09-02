Who's Playing

Colorado State @ No. 2 Michigan

Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Colorado State 3-9

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Colorado State Rams will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. After a 12-2 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado State has set their aspirations higher this season.

The Wolverines have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.