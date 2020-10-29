Who's Playing

Michigan State @ No. 14 Michigan

Current Records: Michigan State 0-1; Michigan 1-0

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Oct. 31 at Michigan Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Spartans nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last week, MSU couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, falling 38-27. This was hardly the result MSU or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over RU heading into this game. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got scores from WR Jayden Reed and WR Jalen Nailor. One of the most thrilling moments was Reed's 50-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Michigan had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They were the clear victors by a 49-24 margin over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Wolverines relied on the efforts of QB Joe Milton, who passed for one TD and 225 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards, and RB Hassan Haskins, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Haskins' longest run was for 66 yards in the third quarter.

Michigan's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Golden Gophers' offensive line to sack QB Tanner Morgan five times. Leading the way was DL Kwity Paye and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Paye.

Michigan's win lifted them to 1-0 while Michigan State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Giving up seven turnovers, the Spartans had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Wolverines can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Michigan have won three out of their last five games against Michigan State.