Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 5-1; Middle Tenn. 3-6

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

When you finish with 221 more yards than your opponent like the Owls did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 24-2 margin over the Massachusetts Minutemen. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Florida Atlantic yet this year. It was another big night for their QB Javion Posey, who accumulated 203 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 90 yards. That touchdown -- a 70-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Troy Trojans 20-17. Middle Tenn.'s QB Asher O'Hara did his thing and accumulated 210 passing yards in addition to picking up 86 yards on the ground.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Owls are now 5-1 while the Blue Raiders sit at 3-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. Less enviably, Middle Tenn. is fifth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 40 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last five games against Florida Atlantic.