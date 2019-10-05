How to watch Middle Tenn. vs. Marshall: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Middle Tenn. vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 1-3-0; Marshall 2-2-0
What to Know
Marshall has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. A Conference USA battle is on tap between Marshall and Middle Tenn. at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
There's no need to mince words: Marshall lost to Cincinnati last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 52-14. A silver lining for the Thundering Herd was the play of WR Willie Johnson, who rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on one carry. Johnson didn't help his team much against Ohio three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the day started off rough for Middle Tenn., and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against Iowa, falling 48-3. The over/under? 51. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall are stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 183.30 on average. The Blue Raiders have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a 4-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.
Bettors have moved against the Thundering Herd slightly, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Middle Tenn. and Marshall both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 05, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 34 vs. Marshall 24
- Oct 20, 2017 - Marshall 38 vs. Middle Tenn. 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - Marshall 42 vs. Middle Tenn. 17
- Nov 07, 2015 - Middle Tenn. 27 vs. Marshall 24
