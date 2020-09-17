Who's Playing

Troy @ Middle Tenn.

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the Troy Trojans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Middle Tenn. was 4-8 last year and is coming off of a 42 to nothing loss against the Army West Point Black Knights last week. Meanwhile, Troy struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Raiders ranked 18th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 265.3 on average (bottom 87%). To make matters even worse for Middle Tenn., Troy was ninth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 313.2 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for Troy's receiving core.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Middle Tenn. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.