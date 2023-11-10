Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: FIU 4-5, Middle Tennessee 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

FIU is 1-7 against Middle Tennessee since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

FIU gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. They suffered a bruising 41-16 loss at the hands of Jacksonville State. FIU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Nobody from FIU had a standout game, but they got scores from Grayson James and Kris Mitchell.

The Panthers weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 31 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville State rushed for 265.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 13-7 to New Mexico State. Middle Tennessee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Nicholas Vattiato put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 96 yards, and also threw for 178 yards and a touchdown.

FIU's loss was their third straight at home , which bumped their record down to 4-5. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.0 points per game. As for Middle Tennessee, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

Not only did FIU and Middle Tennessee lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Middle Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Middle Tennessee: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

FIU came up short against Middle Tennessee when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 33-28. Thankfully for FIU, Chase Cunningham (who rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 279 yards on 29 of 42 attempts) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a big 11-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 53 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 8 games against FIU.