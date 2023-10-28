Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Michigan State 2-4, Minnesota 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Huntington Bank Stadium. Michigan State is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Saturday was a slow day for Michigan State as the team failed to score. There's no need to mince words: Michigan State lost to Michigan, and Michigan State lost bad. The score wound up at 49-0. Michigan State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spartans had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 182 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Michigan gained 477.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Minnesota and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 30.5-point over/under. Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Iowa and snuck past 12-10. The victory was just what Minnesota needed coming off of a 52-10 loss in their prior match.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Dragan Kesich: he added 12 points with four field goals.

Michigan State's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 5.3 points per game. As for Minnesota, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

As for their game on Saturday, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Minnesota: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State was dealt a punishing 34-7 loss at the hands of Minnesota in their previous matchup back in September of 2022. Thankfully for Michigan State, Tanner Morgan (who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns while completing 88.5% of his passes) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Michigan State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Sep 24, 2022 - Minnesota 34 vs. Michigan State 7

Oct 14, 2017 - Michigan State 30 vs. Minnesota 27

Injury Report for Minnesota

Darnell Jefferies: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Bryce Williams: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Derik LeCaptain: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Cody Lindenberg: questionable (Undisclosed)

Le'Meke Brockington: Out for the Season (Leg)

Hayden Schwartz: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Zach Evans: out (Undisclosed)

Darius Taylor: out (Undisclosed)

Cade Osterman: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Michigan State