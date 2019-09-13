How to watch Minnesota vs. Ga. Southern: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Minnesota vs. Georgia Southern football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 2-0-0; Ga. Southern 1-1-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ga. Southern will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium.
The Eagles took an ego-bruising loss against LSU two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Ga. Southern was able to grind out a solid win over Maine, winning 26-18. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to RB Matt LaRoche, who rushed for 154 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.
Meanwhile, Minnesota won their last game against Fresno State, and it was the same story this time around. Minnesota skirted past Fresno State 38-35. The success made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.
Their wins bumped the Eagles to 1-1 and the Golden Gophers to 2-0. The Eagles have yet to allow a single interception. But Minnesota comes into the matchup boasting the eighth most interceptions in the league at 3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
