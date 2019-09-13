How to watch Minnesota vs. Ga. Southern: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 2-0-0; Ga. Southern 1-1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Ga. Southern will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Eagles took an ego-bruising loss against LSU two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Ga. Southern was able to grind out a solid win over Maine, winning 26-18. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to RB Matt LaRoche, who rushed for 154 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

Meanwhile, Minnesota won their last game against Fresno State, and it was the same story this time around. Minnesota skirted past Fresno State 38-35. The success made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 1-1 and the Golden Gophers to 2-0. The Eagles have yet to allow a single interception. But Minnesota comes into the matchup boasting the eighth most interceptions in the league at 3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.