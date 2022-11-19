Who's Playing

Iowa @ Minnesota

Current Records: Iowa 6-4; Minnesota 7-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Huntington Bank Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Minnesota 13.1, Iowa 13.9), so any points scored will be well earned.

A well-balanced attack led the Golden Gophers over the Northwestern Wildcats every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Minnesota made easy work of Northwestern and carried off a 31-3 win. Minnesota's RB Mohamed Ibrahim was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 178 yards on 36 carries.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes bagged a 24-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Iowa, but they got scores from DB Cooper DeJean and RB Kaleb Johnson.

Iowa's defense was a presence, as it got past Wisconsin's offensive line to sack QB Graham Mertz four times for a total loss of 20 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Minnesota going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Last year, the Golden Gophers and the Hawkeyes were a perfect match, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. We'll see if either team manages to gain an advantage this time around.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa won five games and tied two games in their last seven contests with Minnesota.