How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 5-0-0; Nebraska 4-2-0

What to Know

Nebraska has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Nebraska and Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. Nebraska won 53-28 against Minnesota when the two teams last met in October of last year.

Last week, the Cornhuskers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Northwestern 13-10. WR Wan'Dale Robinson was the offensive standout of the contest for Nebraska, as he caught seven passes for 123 yards and picked up 44 yards on the ground on seven carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Robinson has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota might be getting used to good results now that the squad has five wins in a row. They took their game against Illinois by a conclusive 40-17 score. With that win, the Golden Gophers brought their scoring average up a tier to 35.80 ppg.

The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Cornhuskers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 4-2 and the Golden Gophers to 5-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nebraska enters the matchup having picked the ball off seven times, good for 10th in the the nation. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for 16th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Nebraska have won three out of their last four games against Minnesota.