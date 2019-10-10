How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Nebraska (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 5-0-0; Nebraska 4-2-0
What to Know
Nebraska has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Nebraska and Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. Nebraska won 53-28 against Minnesota when the two teams last met in October of last year.
Last week, the Cornhuskers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Northwestern 13-10. WR Wan'Dale Robinson was the offensive standout of the contest for Nebraska, as he caught seven passes for 123 yards and picked up 44 yards on the ground on seven carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Robinson has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Minnesota might be getting used to good results now that the squad has five wins in a row. They took their game against Illinois by a conclusive 40-17 score. With that win, the Golden Gophers brought their scoring average up a tier to 35.80 ppg.
The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Cornhuskers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 4-2 and the Golden Gophers to 5-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nebraska enters the matchup having picked the ball off seven times, good for 10th in the the nation. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they enter the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for 16th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Nebraska have won three out of their last four games against Minnesota.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Nebraska 53 vs. Minnesota 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - Minnesota 54 vs. Nebraska 21
- Nov 12, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Minnesota 17
- Oct 17, 2015 - Nebraska 48 vs. Minnesota 25
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game