How to watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)
Current records: Minnesota 5-5-1; Northwestern 6-4-1
What to Know
Northwestern will square off against Minnesota at noon on Saturday. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.
A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 14-10 win over Iowa. Isaiah Bowser, who rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries, was a major factor in Northwestern's success.
Meanwhile, Minnesota took an ego-bruising loss against Illinois two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Minnesota were the clear victor by a 41-10 margin over Purdue.
Northwestern simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met, as they easily beat Minnesota 39-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.90
Prediction
The Golden Gophers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Minnesota are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 5-4-1 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 3 point favorite.
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Northwestern Wildcats 39 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0
- 2016 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 29 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 12
- 2015 - Northwestern Wildcats 0 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0
