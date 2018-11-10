How to watch Minnesota vs. Purdue: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)

Current records: Minnesota 4-5; Purdue 5-4

What to Know

Minnesota are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.78 points per game before their next contest. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Purdue at 4:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Minnesota suffered a grim 31-55 defeat to Illinois last week. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

As for Purdue, they had a rough outing against Michigan St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Purdue narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Iowa 38-36.

Purdue's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 4-5. In their victory, Purdue relied heavily on David Blough, who passed for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns. Minnesota will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.78

Prediction

The Boilermakers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Minnesota are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 12.5 point favorite.

Series History

Minnesota have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.