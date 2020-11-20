Who's Playing

Purdue @ Minnesota

Current Records: Purdue 2-1; Minnesota 1-3

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at TCF Bank Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Boilermakers came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats last week, falling 27-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Purdue, but they got scores from WR Milton Wright and TE Garrett Miller.

Meanwhile, a win for Minnesota just wasn't in the stars last Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 35-7 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes might stick with them for a while. QB Tanner Morgan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.06 yards per passing attempt.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Purdue going off at just a 2-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Purdue at 2-1 and Minnesota at 1-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Boilermakers are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 61.3 on average. The Golden Gophers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 14th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 238.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won four out of their last five games against Purdue.