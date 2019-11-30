How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Minnesota (home) vs. No. 12 Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 9-1; Wisconsin 9-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. Minnesota and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. This is a home game for Minnesota, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3-point spread against them.
The Golden Gophers ran circles around the Northwestern Wildcats last week, and the extra yardage (415 yards vs. 185 yards) paid off. Minnesota took down Northwestern 38-22.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 598 yards compared to the Purdue Boilermakers' 366. Wisconsin blew past Purdue 45-24. Among those leading the charge for Wisconsin was RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 222 yards and one TD on 28 carries. Taylor put himself on the highlight reel with a 51-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 9-1 and Wisconsin to 9-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Gophers rank seventh in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 176.3 on average. As for the Badgers, they enter the matchup with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $135.00
Odds
The Badgers are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won three out of their last four games against Minnesota.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Minnesota 37 vs. Wisconsin 15
- Nov 25, 2017 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 17
- Nov 28, 2015 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 21
