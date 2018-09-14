How to watch Miss. State vs. Louisiana: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (away)
Current records: Miss. State 2-0; Louisiana 1-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisiana will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next contest against Miss. State at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are strolling into their match after big wins in their previous games.
Louisiana took care of business in their home opener. They took their matchup against Grambling two weeks ago by a conclusive 49-17 score.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 325 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Miss. State made easy work of Kansas St. last Saturday and carried off a 31-10 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Miss. State.
Their wins bumped Miss. State to 2-0 and Louisiana to 1-0. In their victory, Miss. State relied heavily on Kylin Hill, who rushed for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns; Louisiana will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a big 33 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Last season, Miss. State were 7-5-0 against the spread. As for Louisiana, they were 4-6-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
