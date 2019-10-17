How to watch Miss. State vs. LSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Mississippi State vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Miss. State (home) vs. No. 2 LSU (away)
Current Records: Miss. State 3-3-0; LSU 6-0-0
What to Know
LSU is 3-1 against Miss. State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. LSU and Miss. State will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Miss. State will need to watch out since the Tigers have now posted big point totals in their last six contests.
It was all tied up at the half for LSU and Florida on Saturday, but LSU stepped up in the second half. The Tigers came out on top against Florida by a score of 42-28. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and QB Joe Burrow were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and the latter passed for 293 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Burrow's 54-yard TD bomb to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs and Tennessee couldn't quite live up to the 52-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs came up short against Tennessee, falling 20-10. This makes it the second loss in a row for Miss. State.
LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
LSU's win lifted them to 6-0 while Miss. State's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. We'll see if LSU's success rolls on or if Miss. State is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last four games against Miss. State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - LSU 19 vs. Miss. State 3
- Sep 16, 2017 - Miss. State 37 vs. LSU 7
- Sep 17, 2016 - LSU 23 vs. Miss. State 20
- Sep 12, 2015 - LSU 21 vs. Miss. State 19
