How to watch Miss. State vs. So. Miss: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 1-0-0; So. Miss 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Miss. State 8-5-0; So. Miss 6-5-0;

What to Know

So. Miss fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will challenge Miss. State on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. So. Miss will be seeking to avenge the 16-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 5 of 2015.

When you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like the Golden Eagles did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against Alcorn State by a conclusive 38-10 score. QB Jack Abraham did work as he accumulated 293 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.

Meanwhile, Miss. State won the last time they faced Louisiana, and things went their way last Saturday, too. Miss. State came out on top against Louisiana by a score of 38-28.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: So. Miss was third in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 278.8 on average. As for the Bulldogs, they ranked first in the nation in touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.