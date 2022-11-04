Who's Playing
Auburn @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Auburn 3-5; Mississippi State 5-3
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
A victory for MSU just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 30-6 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide. MSU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Will Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 231 yards on 60 attempts.
Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, falling 41-27. A silver lining for Auburn was the play of QB Robby Ashford, who passed for one TD and 285 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 87 yards on the ground.
MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Bulldogs are now 5-3 while the Tigers sit at a mirror-image 3-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: MSU ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 23 on the season. But Auburn comes into the contest boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Auburn have won four out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.
- Nov 13, 2021 - Mississippi State 43 vs. Auburn 34
- Dec 12, 2020 - Auburn 24 vs. Mississippi State 10
- Sep 28, 2019 - Auburn 56 vs. Mississippi State 23
- Oct 06, 2018 - Mississippi State 23 vs. Auburn 9
- Sep 30, 2017 - Auburn 49 vs. Mississippi State 10
- Oct 08, 2016 - Auburn 38 vs. Mississippi State 14
- Sep 26, 2015 - Mississippi State 17 vs. Auburn 9