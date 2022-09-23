Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Bowling Green 1-2; Mississippi State 2-1

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at noon ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Falcons aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bowling Green ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 34-31 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Bowling Green QB Matt McDonald was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 282 yards on 45 attempts.

Bowling Green's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Marshall's offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, MSU was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the LSU Tigers last week. MSU took a 31-16 bruising from LSU. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of QB Will Rogers, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.1 yards per passing attempt.

The Falcons' victory brought them up to 1-2 while MSU's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with ten on the season. MSU is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with ten passing touchdowns.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 30-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.