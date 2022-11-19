Who's Playing

ETSU @ Mississippi State

Current Records: ETSU 3-7; Mississippi State 6-4

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will stay at home another week and welcome the ETSU Buccaneers at noon ET Nov. 19 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

MSU has to be hurting after a devastating 45-19 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs last week. That makes it the first time this season MSU has let down their home crowd. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got one touchdown from QB Will Rogers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Buccaneers had to settle for a 20-17 loss against the Western Carolina Catamounts last week.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.