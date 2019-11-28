How to watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Mississippi State (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Mississippi State 5-6; Ole Miss 4-7

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Ole Miss picked up 614 yards, MSU 575).

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Rebels two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 58-37 punch to the gut against the LSU Tigers. Ole Miss might have lost, but man -- QB John Rhys Plumlee was a total machine. He rushed for 212 yards and four TDs on 21 carries. Plumlee put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Plumlee's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, MSU ran circles around the Abilene Christian Wildcats last week, and the extra yardage (575 yards vs. 239 yards) paid off. The Bulldogs put a hurting on Abilene Christian to the tune of 45-7. The Bulldogs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Kylin Hill, who picked up 153 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught three passes for 84 yards, and QB Tommy Stevens, who picked up 88 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw two passing touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Hill's 88-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Mississippi State's win lifted them to 5-6 while Ole Miss' loss dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 19th most rushing yards per game in the league at 228.5. But the Rebels are even better: they enter the contest with 261.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Rebels a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Mississippi State and Ole Miss both have two wins in their last four games.