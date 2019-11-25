How to watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Mississippi State (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Mississippi State 5-6; Ole Miss 4-7

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. MSU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (MSU picked up 575 yards, Ole Miss 614).

When you finish with 336 more yards than your opponent like the Bulldogs did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 45-7 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. MSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Kylin Hill, who picked up 153 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught three passes for 84 yards, and QB Tommy Stevens, who picked up 88 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw two passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Stevens' 88-yard TD bomb to Hill in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Ole Miss last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 58-37 punch to the gut against the LSU Tigers. Ole Miss might have lost, but man -- QB John Rhys Plumlee was a total machine. He rushed for 212 yards and four TDs on 21 carries. Plumlee put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Plumlee's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Mississippi State's win lifted them to 5-6 while Ole Miss' loss dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 19th most rushing yards per game in the league at 228.5. But the Rebels are even better: they rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 261.5 on average. We'll see if that edge gives the Rebels a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State and Ole Miss both have two wins in their last four games.