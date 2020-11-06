Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-4; Mississippi State 1-4

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Vanderbilt and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Commodores as they lost 54-21 to the Ole Miss Rebels last week. Vanderbilt was down 54-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Vanderbilt, but they got scores from WR Chris Pierce, TE Ben Bresnahan, and RB Keyon Brooks. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Seals this season.

Meanwhile, MSU was pulverized by the Alabama Crimson Tide 41 to nothing last week. One thing holding MSU back was the mediocre play of RB Jo'quavious Marks, who did not have his best game: he fumbled the ball once with only 32 yards rushing.

The Commodores are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 19-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.