Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Missouri

Current Records: Abilene Christian 2-0; Missouri 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Abilene Christian Wildcats will be on the road. They will square off against the Missouri Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Abilene Christian should still be riding high after a victory, while Mizzou will be looking to right the ship.

Abilene Christian beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 last week.

Meanwhile, the Tigers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 40-12 punch to the gut against the Kansas State Wildcats last week. Mizzou was down 26-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Brady Cook wasn't much of a difference maker for Mizzou; Cook threw two interceptions with only 128 yards passing.

Missouri's loss took them down to 1-1 while Abilene Christian's win pulled them up to 2-0. Giving up four turnovers, Mizzou had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Abilene Christian can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.