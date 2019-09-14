How to watch Missouri vs. SE Missouri State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State football game

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. SE Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Missouri 1-1-0; SE Missouri State 1-1-0

What to Know

Missouri has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome SE Missouri State at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Missouri should still be feeling good after a big win, while SE Missouri State will be looking to right the ship.

The Tigers and West Virginia couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Tigers blew past West Virginia 38-7 last Saturday. No one put up better numbers for Missouri than RB Larry Rountree III, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 99 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for SE Missouri State, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 17-38 defeat to Montana State.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 35-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last week, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Everything went Missouri's way against the Indians when the teams last met four seasons ago as they made off with a 34-3 victory. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Indians have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $23.98

Odds

The Tigers are a big 35 point favorite against the Indians.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 34 point favorite.

Over/Under: 67

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Sep 05, 2015 - Missouri 34 vs. SE Missouri State 3

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 85 degrees.

