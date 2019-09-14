How to watch Missouri vs. SE Missouri State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. SE Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Missouri 1-1-0; SE Missouri State 1-1-0

What to Know

Missouri has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome SE Missouri State at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Missouri should still be feeling good after a big win, while SE Missouri State will be looking to right the ship.

The Tigers and West Virginia couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Tigers blew past West Virginia 38-7 last Saturday. No one put up better numbers for Missouri than RB Larry Rountree III, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 99 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for SE Missouri State, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 17-38 defeat to Montana State.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 35-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last week, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Everything went Missouri's way against the Indians when the teams last met four seasons ago as they made off with a 34-3 victory. Will the Tigers repeat their success, or do the Indians have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.98

Odds

The Tigers are a big 35 point favorite against the Indians.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 34 point favorite.

Over/Under: 67

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 05, 2015 - Missouri 34 vs. SE Missouri State 3

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 85 degrees.