How to watch Missouri vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Missouri 2-1-0; South Carolina 1-2-0

What to Know

South Carolina is 3-1 against Missouri since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. An SEC battle is on tap between South Carolina and Missouri at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (the Gamecocks picked up 459 yards, Missouri 503).

After a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, South Carolina was humbled last week. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 47-23 punch to the gut against Alabama. RB Rico Dowdle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

We saw a pretty high 67-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Missouri was fully in charge, breezing past SE Missouri State 50-nothing. The win came about even with the Tigers handicapping themselves with 125 penalty yards.

Missouri's win lifted them to 2-1 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers come into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 95.70. As for the Gamecocks, they enter the game with only 1 rushing touchdown allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Missouri.