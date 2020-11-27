Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Missouri

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-7; Missouri 3-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.14 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. Vanderbilt and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Commodores are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

Vanderbilt suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Florida Gators last week. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of WR Chris Pierce, who caught four passes for two TDs and 97 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Pierce's 58-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Mizzou picked up a 17-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but they got scores from RB Larry Rountree III and WR Tauskie Dove.

The Commodores are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Missouri's win lifted them to 3-3 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if the Tigers' success rolls on or if Vanderbilt is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Missouri have won three out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.