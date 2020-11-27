Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Missouri
Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-7; Missouri 3-3
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.14 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. Vanderbilt and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Commodores are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.
Vanderbilt suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Florida Gators last week. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of WR Chris Pierce, who caught four passes for two TDs and 97 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Pierce's 58-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Mizzou picked up a 17-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but they got scores from RB Larry Rountree III and WR Tauskie Dove.
The Commodores are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Missouri's win lifted them to 3-3 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if the Tigers' success rolls on or if Vanderbilt is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Missouri have won three out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Vanderbilt 21 vs. Missouri 14
- Nov 10, 2018 - Missouri 33 vs. Vanderbilt 28
- Nov 18, 2017 - Missouri 45 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Missouri 26 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Oct 24, 2015 - Vanderbilt 10 vs. Missouri 3