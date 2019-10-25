How to watch N. Illinois vs. Akron: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

N. Illinois (home) vs. Akron (away)

Current Records: N. Illinois 2-5-0; Akron 0-7-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Northern Illinois is heading back home. Northern Illinois and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Huskies might have drawn first blood against Miami (Ohio) last week, but it was Miami (Ohio) who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for Northern Illinois as they fell 27-24 to Miami (Ohio). QB Marcus Childers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 144 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs.

Akron wasn't able to make up for their 24-6 defeat to Buffalo when they last met October of last year. The Zips have to be aching after a bruising 21 to nothing loss to Buffalo. Akron's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it seven in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 110 on average. The Zips have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Zips.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

N. Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.