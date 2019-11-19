How to watch N. Illinois vs. E. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

N. Illinois (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-6; E. Michigan 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Illinois Huskies are heading back home. Northern Illinois and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Wednesday, Northern Illinois narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Toledo Rockets 31-28.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan took their contest against the Akron Zips by a conclusive 42-14 score. RB Shaq Vann had a stellar game for Eastern Michigan as he rushed for 142 yards and four TDs on 28 carries. Vann didn't help his team much against the Buffalo Bulls two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Not surprisingly, Vann's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Northern Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Michigan when the two teams last met in September of last year, sneaking past 26-23. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

N. Illinois have won all of the games they've played against E. Michigan in the last five years.