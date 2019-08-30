How to watch N. Illinois vs. Illinois St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N. Illinois (home) vs. Illinois St. (away)

Last Season Records: N. Illinois 8-6-0; Illinois St. 6-5-0;

What to Know

Illinois St. and N. Illinois will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Illinois St. was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. N. Illinois also enjoyed a fair amount of success last season, finishing up 8-6.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois St. was seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 14. As for N. Illinois, they ranked second in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 50 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the match.

The Illinois St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.62

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Redbirds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.