How to watch N. Illinois vs. Illinois St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Illinois State football game
Who's Playing
N. Illinois (home) vs. Illinois St. (away)
Last Season Records: N. Illinois 8-6-0; Illinois St. 6-5-0;
What to Know
Illinois St. and N. Illinois will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Illinois St. was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. N. Illinois also enjoyed a fair amount of success last season, finishing up 8-6.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois St. was seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 14. As for N. Illinois, they ranked second in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 50 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the match.
The Illinois St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.62
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Redbirds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Memphis vs. Ole Miss game 10,000...
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times
-
Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...
-
Herbert eyes success in Oregon return
The nation's top NFL quarterback prospect made a tough call; it's time prove it was the right...