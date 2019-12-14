How to watch Navy vs. Army West Point: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Army West Point @ No. 23 Navy

Current Records: Army West Point 5-7; Navy 9-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory.

The Midshipmen strolled past the Houston Cougars with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 56-41. FB Jamale Carothers went supernova for Navy as he rushed for five TDs and 188 yards on 18 carries. Carothers put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Carothers' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Army West Point found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 52-31 punch to the gut against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors two weeks ago.

Navy's victory lifted them to 9-2 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 5-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy enters the game with 48 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. Army West Point is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 44 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Army West Point have won three out of their last four games against Navy.