How to watch Navy vs. Army West Point: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Navy vs. Army West Point football game
Who's Playing
Army West Point @ No. 23 Navy
Current Records: Army West Point 5-7; Navy 9-2
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory.
The Midshipmen strolled past the Houston Cougars with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 56-41. FB Jamale Carothers went supernova for Navy as he rushed for five TDs and 188 yards on 18 carries. Carothers put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Carothers' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Army West Point found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 52-31 punch to the gut against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors two weeks ago.
Navy's victory lifted them to 9-2 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 5-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy enters the game with 48 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. Army West Point is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 44 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Army West Point have won three out of their last four games against Navy.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Army West Point 17 vs. Navy 10
- Dec 09, 2017 - Army West Point 14 vs. Navy 13
- Dec 10, 2016 - Army West Point 21 vs. Navy 17
- Dec 12, 2015 - Navy 21 vs. Army West Point 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Navy vs. Army odds, top picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, ranks, sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 120th Army-Navy Game concludes the 2019 regular season live this Saturday on CBS
-
Army vs. Navy odds, picks, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Navy vs. Army game 10,000 times.
-
BC hiring Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley
Hafley is finishing his first season at Ohio State after spending the prior seven years in...
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2019 game
The 120th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game