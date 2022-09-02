Who's Playing
Delaware @ Navy
Last Season Records: Navy 4-8; Delaware 5-6
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen will play against a Division II opponent, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen struggled last season, ending up 4-8.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.