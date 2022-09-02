Who's Playing

Delaware @ Navy

Last Season Records: Navy 4-8; Delaware 5-6

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will play against a Division II opponent, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen struggled last season, ending up 4-8.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.