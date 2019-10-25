How to watch Navy vs. Tulane: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Navy vs. Tulane football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. Tulane (away)
Current Records: Navy 5-1-0; Tulane 5-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Tulane will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy has a defense that allows only 16.17 points per game, so Tulane's offense will have their work cut out for them.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Midshipmen coming into their game against South Florida last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Navy blew past South Florida 35-3. RB Malcolm Perry did work as he rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. Perry put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Nontheless, Perry threw two interceptions, the most he has thrown all year.
After a string of four wins, Tulane's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 47-17 defeat to Memphis. Tulane was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-10.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Navy or Tulane when the two teams last met in November of last year, but it was Tulane snatching the 29-28 win. Maybe Navy will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Midshipmen are a 3.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Navy have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tulane 29 vs. Navy 28
- Sep 09, 2017 - Navy 23 vs. Tulane 21
- Sep 17, 2016 - Navy 21 vs. Tulane 14
- Oct 24, 2015 - Navy 31 vs. Tulane 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB DFS, Week 9: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game