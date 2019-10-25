How to watch Navy vs. Tulane: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Navy (home) vs. Tulane (away)

Current Records: Navy 5-1-0; Tulane 5-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Tulane will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy has a defense that allows only 16.17 points per game, so Tulane's offense will have their work cut out for them.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Midshipmen coming into their game against South Florida last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Navy blew past South Florida 35-3. RB Malcolm Perry did work as he rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. Perry put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Nontheless, Perry threw two interceptions, the most he has thrown all year.

After a string of four wins, Tulane's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 47-17 defeat to Memphis. Tulane was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-10.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Navy or Tulane when the two teams last met in November of last year, but it was Tulane snatching the 29-28 win. Maybe Navy will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 3.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Navy have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.