How to watch NC State vs. Ball State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. Ball State (away)

Current Records: NC State 2-1-0; Ball State 1-2-0

What to Know

Ball State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against NC State at 7 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Ball State was the 31-27 winner over FAU when they last met Sept. of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. The Cardinals took a 31-41 hit to the loss column at the hands of FAU. Ball State got a solid performance out of QB Drew Plitt, who passed for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, if NC State was feeling good off their 41 to nothing takedown of W. Carolina two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The matchup between NC State and West Virginia was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with NC State falling 27-44. The Wolfpack didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The Cardinals enter the contest having picked the ball four times, good for eighth in the the nation. But the Wolfpack have yet to throw a single interception. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 19 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.