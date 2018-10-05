How to watch NC State vs. Boston College: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)

Current records: NC State 4-0; Boston College 4-1

What to Know

On Saturday NC State takes on Boston College at 12:30 p.m. NC State is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5 point margin of victory.

Last Saturday, NC State had two touchdowns to spare in a 35-21 victory over Virginia.

As for Boston College, Boston College had a rough outing against Purdue two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Boston College walked away with a 45-35 win over Temple.

Their wins bumped NC State to 4-0 and Boston College to 4-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday at 12:30 PM ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a solid 5 point favorite against the Eagles.

This season, NC State is 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 2-2-0 against the spread

Series History

NC State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.