How to watch NC State vs. Boston College: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch North Carolina State vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)
Current records: NC State 4-0; Boston College 4-1
What to Know
On Saturday NC State takes on Boston College at 12:30 p.m. NC State is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5 point margin of victory.
Last Saturday, NC State had two touchdowns to spare in a 35-21 victory over Virginia.
As for Boston College, Boston College had a rough outing against Purdue two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Boston College walked away with a 45-35 win over Temple.
Their wins bumped NC State to 4-0 and Boston College to 4-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a solid 5 point favorite against the Eagles.
This season, NC State is 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
NC State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.
- 2017 - Boston College Eagles 14 vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack 17
- 2016 - North Carolina State Wolfpack 14 vs. Boston College Eagles 21
- 2015 - Boston College Eagles 8 vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack 24
Watch This Game Live
-
