Through 1 Quarter

The NC State Wolfpack can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Furman Paladins 10 to nothing. A win for Furman would extend each team's most recent fortunes, the Paladins coming off of a victory and NC State a loss.

Who's Playing

Furman @ No. 23 NC State

Current Records: Furman 2-0; NC State 1-1

What to Know

The Furman Paladins are staring down a pretty large 27.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Furman will be seeking to avenge the 49-16 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 16 of 2017.

The Paladins kept a clean sheet against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles last week and took the contest 26 to nothing.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, falling 24-10. QB Devin Leary had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception.

Furman's win lifted them to 2-0 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Furman can repeat their recent success or if NC State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Paladins, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.