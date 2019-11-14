How to watch NC State vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch NC State vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: NC State 4-5; Louisville 5-4
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the NC State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
NC State played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 55-10 blowout to the Clemson Tigers last week. A silver lining for NC State was the play of RB Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 139 yards and one TD on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Knight's 53-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Knight has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Louisville might not have won anyway, but with 118 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They have to be aching after a bruising 52-27 loss to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Hassan Hall, who rushed for 79 yards and one TD on six carries. Hall put himself on the highlight reel with a 58-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 4. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NC State comes into the matchup boasting the 18th most sacks in the league at 28. Less enviably, Louisville is sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 25 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
NC State and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - NC State 52 vs. Louisville 10
- Oct 05, 2017 - NC State 39 vs. Louisville 25
- Oct 22, 2016 - Louisville 54 vs. NC State 13
- Oct 03, 2015 - Louisville 20 vs. NC State 13
