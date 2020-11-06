Who's Playing

No. 11 Miami (FL) @ NC State

Current Records: Miami (FL) 5-1; NC State 4-2

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. NC State and Miami (FL) will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Hurricanes should still be feeling good after a win, while NC State will be looking to right the ship.

A victory for NC State just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 48-21 defeat to the North Carolina Tar Heels. NC State was down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Wolfpack, but they got scores from QB Bailey Hockman, WR Emeka Emezie, and WR Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hurricanes beat the Virginia Cavaliers 19-14 two weeks ago. Miami (FL) can attribute much of their success to WR Michael Harley, who caught ten passes for one TD and 170 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harley has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

NC State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

NC State is now 4-2 while Miami (FL) sits at 5-1. Miami (FL) is 3-1 after wins this year, and the Wolfpack are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami (FL) won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.