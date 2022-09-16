Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 16 NC State

Current Records: Texas Tech 2-0; NC State 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Texas Tech might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Red Raiders ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 33-30 victory over the Houston Cougars. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Texas Tech's RB Tahj Brooks was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, NC State ran circles around the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, and the extra yardage (538 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. NC State took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern. With NC State ahead 38 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. QB Devin Leary had a stellar game for the Wolfpack as he passed for four TDs and 238 yards on 25 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.