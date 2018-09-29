How to watch NC State vs. Virginia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch North Carolina State vs. Virginia football game

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)

Current records: NC State 3-0; Virginia 3-1

What to Know

NC State will take on Virginia at home at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. NC State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

NC State strolled past Marshall with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 37-20.

Meanwhile, Virginia took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 27-3 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.

Their wins bumped NC State to 3-0 and Virginia to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NC State and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
  • Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
  • TV: Charter Sports Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Cavaliers.

This season, NC State is 2-0-0 against the spread. As for Virginia, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

Our Latest Stories