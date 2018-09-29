How to watch NC State vs. Virginia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)

Current records: NC State 3-0; Virginia 3-1

What to Know

NC State will take on Virginia at home at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. NC State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

NC State strolled past Marshall with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 37-20.

Meanwhile, Virginia took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 27-3 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.

Their wins bumped NC State to 3-0 and Virginia to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NC State and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Cavaliers.

This season, NC State is 2-0-0 against the spread. As for Virginia, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.