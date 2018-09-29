How to watch NC State vs. Virginia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch North Carolina State vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)
Current records: NC State 3-0; Virginia 3-1
What to Know
NC State will take on Virginia at home at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. NC State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
NC State strolled past Marshall with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 37-20.
Meanwhile, Virginia took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 27-3 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.
Their wins bumped NC State to 3-0 and Virginia to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NC State and Virginia clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Cavaliers.
This season, NC State is 2-0-0 against the spread. As for Virginia, they are 3-0-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 5 college football odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Syracuse vs. Clemson odds, top picks
Josh Nagel is on a hot streak picking Clemson and Syracuse
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds and picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State and Penn State football
-
College football expert picks for Week 5
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
College football picks: Week 5 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 5 of the 2018 college football...
-
Notre Dame RB out vs. Stanford
Armstrong is one of two primary running backs for the Fighting Irish