How to watch NC State vs. W. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch NC State vs. Western Carolina football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. W. Carolina (away)
Current Records: NC State 1-0-0; W. Carolina 0-1-0
Last Season Records: NC State 9-4-0; W. Carolina 3-8-0;
What to Know
NC State will take on W. Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. NC State will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
They ran circles around East Carolina last week, and the extra yardage (507 yards vs. 245 yards) paid off. The Wolfpack took their contest against East Carolina by a conclusive 34-6 score. QB Matthew McKay did work as he accumulated 308 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
W. Carolina couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-49 punch to the gut against Mercer. If W. Carolina was hoping to take revenge for the 46-59 defeat against Mercer the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
NC State's win lifted them to 1-0 while W. Carolina's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Wolfpack can repeat their recent success or if the Catamounts bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.10
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
