How to watch NC State vs. W. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. W. Carolina (away)

Current Records: NC State 1-0-0; W. Carolina 0-1-0

Last Season Records: NC State 9-4-0; W. Carolina 3-8-0;

What to Know

NC State will take on W. Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. NC State will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

They ran circles around East Carolina last week, and the extra yardage (507 yards vs. 245 yards) paid off. The Wolfpack took their contest against East Carolina by a conclusive 34-6 score. QB Matthew McKay did work as he accumulated 308 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

W. Carolina couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-49 punch to the gut against Mercer. If W. Carolina was hoping to take revenge for the 46-59 defeat against Mercer the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

NC State's win lifted them to 1-0 while W. Carolina's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Wolfpack can repeat their recent success or if the Catamounts bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.10

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.