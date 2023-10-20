Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Northwestern 3-3, Nebraska 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Northwestern has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. After each having a week off, the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will shake off the cobwebs and take on one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 21st at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Two weeks ago, it was close, but Northwestern sidestepped Howard for a 23-20 win. The overall outcome was as expected, but Howard made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Among those leading the charge was Brendan Sullivan, who threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Nebraska earned a 20-7 victory over Illinois two weeks ago.

Nobody from Nebraska had a standout game, but they got scores from Heinrich Haarberg and Anthony Grant.

The victory got Northwestern back to even at 3-3. As for Nebraska, the win also got them back to even at 3-3.

Northwestern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog.

Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against Nebraska in their previous meeting back in August of 2022, sneaking past 31-28. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 11-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nebraska.