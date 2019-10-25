How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Nebraska (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Nebraska 4-3; Indiana 5-2

What to Know

Nebraska has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nebraska and Indiana will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Indiana should still be riding high after a victory, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.

A win for the Cornhuskers just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 34-7 defeat to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers were down by 34 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers won their last game against Maryland, and it was the same story this time around. The Hoosiers managed a 34-28 win over Maryland. The success made it back-to-back wins for Indiana.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Nebraska going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Nebraska didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Hoosiers when the teams last met three seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 27-22 victory. Will the Cornhuskers repeat their success, or do the Hoosiers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.