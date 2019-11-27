How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Nebraska (home) vs. No. 17 Iowa (away)

Current Records: Nebraska 5-6; Iowa 8-3

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 31-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of last year.

Last week, Nebraska turned the game against the Maryland Terrapins into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 530 yards to 178. The Cornhuskers were totally in charge, breezing past Maryland 54-7. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez did work as he picked up 94 yards on the ground on ten carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Iowa was able to grind out a solid win over the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, winning 19-10. Iowa's only touchdown came from RB Tyler Goodson.

Nebraska is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 5-6 and the Hawkeyes to 8-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cornhuskers are 17th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes enter the matchup with only 11 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. Nebraska fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.