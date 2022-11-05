Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Current Records: Minnesota 5-3; Nebraska 3-5

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Nov. 5 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Gophers have a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Minnesota got themselves on the board against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, but RU never followed suit. Minnesota took their contest against RU by a conclusive 31 to nothing score. It was another big night for Minnesota's RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for three TDs and 159 yards on 36 carries.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers ended up a good deal behind the Illinois Fighting Illini when they played last week, losing 26-9. No one had a standout game offensively for Nebraska, but they got scores from TE Travis Vokolek and QB Casey Thompson. Near the top of the highlight reel was Thompson's 56-yard TD bomb to Vokolek in the second quarter.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Nebraska's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Giving up four turnovers, Nebraska had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Minnesota can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Gophers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.